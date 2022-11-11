The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: A Carnival Row factor

Is there another reason why we may be waiting now to see The Wheel of Time season 2 on Amazon Prime, and is it Carnival Row? It may sound strange to think about things this way, but there could be a valid reason for it.

If you missed the news, the Orlando Bloom period drama is going to launch on February 17, and it is coming back with its final season years after season 1 first debuted. So how does this tie into the other fantasy epic we are here to discuss? It has to do with Amazon likely not premiering these two shows at the same exact time. Also, given that Carnival Row already got a premiere date for February, why would the streaming service come out next week to say that The Wheel of Time is premiering sooner? It may be possible, but it feels unlikely.

At the moment, it seems like we do have to entertain the idea for a moment here that the latter show may not premiere until March or later, even if we’d love to see it earlier on in the game. After all, Amazon has taken the time to make sure the show is at major conventions, and why do that unless you are already trying to plan ahead a little bit?

We do think that behind the scenes, the Prime Video team probably has a reasonably keen understanding of what they want to do for season 2 and when they want it to air. The problem from the viewer end, of course, is being so perpetually in the dark about it. Is it too much to want answers? We don’t think so, but it is hard to have to wait as long as we have already, especially since the first season premiered close to a year ago.

Related – Be sure to get some more The Wheel of Time updates right now

What are you most hoping to when it comes to The Wheel of Time season 2 on Amazon down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some additional updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







