Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We’re sure that there will be some very much curious about what the show would want to do.

After all, remember that the midterms were just days ago and, in general, the show tends to root itself deeply in political comedy. There is going to be a new installment tonight, and we tend to think that NBC is hoping that it will be one of the biggest ones of the season.

Remember for a moment here that they have brought on Dave Chappelle to host, a move that was immediately met with some backlash. There is a precedent for him hosting some post-election shows, as he did it in 2016 and 2020. However, that was before a lot of controversy swirled around him. SNL is a show that has long courted this sort of debate, and Chappelle is far from the first controversial host that they’ve had on over the years. Remember that in the past, they’ve had Donald Trump and Elon Musk take on the role, and we’re sure that there will be others that draw negative feedback from viewers down the road.

Controversy aside, one of the other things we wonder with Dave is just how much of the show he’ll actually end up doing. When we think back to his 2020 appearance, he really wasn’t in that much of the episode. Instead, he did the monologue and just a small handful of sketches. If he is only in a certain percentage of the show, we imagine that the writers will either go for big swings with some of their ideas or rely some more on cameos. We’ve certainly seen both of them in this strange, transitional season already. (We’re still getting used to not having so many familiar faces around.)

