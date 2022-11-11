The Walking Dead season 11 episode 24: The series finale journey

For those who are not aware, The Walking Dead season 11 episode 24 is arriving this weekend on AMC+, and one week later on AMC. Suffice it to say, there is a lot to prepare for here when it comes to the end of the road. Characters could die, viewers will sob, and we hope that there are some nostalgic moments.

Here’s an interesting thing to ponder over in advance: Whether or not you ever expected the show to last this long back before season 1. We certainly didn’t! To think, we were just hoping that it would make it four or five years. This show was a cultural institution and one that really shattered what cable TV could be. It helped to define its era, and a couple of cast members were important to it all.

With that in mind, let’s talk Norman Reedus for a moment. Daryl Dixon is iconic to this universe, and we know that he will be starring in his own show after the fact! We don’t want to get too ahead of ourselves here, so let’s just get to an awesome tease that the actor gave to Entertainment Weekly:

“There are certain moments that are super sad. And then there are certain moments that are like, ‘F— yeah, that’s the group!’ There will be people yelling ‘Come on!’ There will be lots of that sort of screaming at the television kind of stuff. We went big on the last eight episodes, so there’s a lot of adrenaline. There’s a lot of emotion. There’s a lot of fear. There are all of the things that you would want in a finale, for sure. There’s a lot happening. Some of the groups show some real bravery that you don’t see coming, which is great. And they’re big sets — big bada– movie sets. And then everybody dies. NO, KIDDING!”

We’re sure that there are going to be a lot of other teases out there over the course of the next several days but honestly, are any of them going to top this? It’s hard to think so. We’re both ready and not ready for this episode at the same time.

