The White Lotus season 2 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Bull Elephants’

This weekend on HBO we’re going to be seeing The White Lotus season 2 episode 3 — why not learn a little more about it now?

Let’s start things off here with the title of “Bull Elephants.” There is a strange little Easter egg to season 1 in here, when you really think about it — episode 3 of the Hawaii-set story was titled “Mysterious Monkeys.” What’s with all of the references to animals in some of these? We’re sure that we’ll get a reasonable explanation for this one, but there’s also going to be some silliness and awkward moments galore. After all, aren’t these the sort of things that this show does best?

To better prepare yourselves further, go ahead and check out the full The White Lotus season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

After promising to have a more positive attitude, Harper gets looped into a side excursion with Daphne – leaving Ethan and Cameron behind for some bro time. On her own for two days, Tanya seeks advice from a local tarot reader and summons Portia back from sightseeing with the Di Grassos. Later, Albie questions whether his father truly respects women.

Is there a single storyline that we’re excited to see within this episode? For the time being, let’s just say that we’re putting our focus mostly on what is going on with Harper, largely because it feels like she’s going to have a really unique journey this season. Remember for a moment here that this is a character who comes across as actually rather normal amidst all of the craziness; yet, it feels like at some point, we’re going to learn that there is more to her than it first seems on the surface.

Here’s the best news: We’re not going to be at the midway point of the season at the end of “Bull Elephants.” There are actually seven episodes this season as opposed to the six in season 1.

