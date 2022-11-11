Severance season 2 premiere date: The path to episode 1

How much longer are we going to be waiting to see Severance season 2 over on Apple TV+? We know that it won’t be coming for at least several months, so we have to be aware of that first and foremost.

At the moment, we are very much on the road to the season 2 premiere, but it’s a rather long road to say the least. For those who have seen the recent updates, new episodes started filming again at the end of last month. There’s a good chance that the cast and crew are working on the first couple of episodes now!

So what is the rest of the road going to look like until the show comes back? Let’s just say that it is long, winding, and complicated … and we’re going to need a lot of patience from start to finish here.

First and foremost, the top priority will absolutely be making sure that production runs smoothly and that there are no interruptions or unexpected delays. This is not a show that is planning to push forward production in some super-rapid manner and honestly, we understand that. It’s important to remember that there is no real reason to hurry along quality, especially since this is not a network show and there is no pressure for sweeps, advertising, or anything of the sort.

For the time being, it is our expectation that we’re going to end up seeing the new season next summer at the earliest, and there will be a path to that even after production is over in May. Remember that these episodes will need to be edited and scored; the time required in post-production varies depending on the show. Severance may not require as much time as some, but there is a lot of work that needs to be done even after cameras stop rolling.

