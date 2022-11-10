The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Will Elisabeth Moss direct?

We recognize that we’re less than a day removed from the season 5 finale, but we’re still eager to discuss The Handmaid’s Tale season 6. Why in the world wouldn’t we be? There is so much big stuff to already think about here all across the board!

For the sake of this article, though, let’s look at things more behind the scenes, especially when it comes to one Elisabeth Moss. Are we going to see her back in the director’s chair after doing so multiple times this season? There is certainly reason to hope for that…

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, Moss made it clear that for now, the plan is for her to take on that role again behind the scenes:

Yeah, I think I will be directing. I’m not sure which ones yet. We’re still working out all the scheduling and timing of everything and who can do what. We want to get our best team of directors together, if possible.

Ultimately, we do have a feeling that Moss will be very involved with almost every aspect of the final season and honestly, she really should be. She’s been a key voice from the very beginning and she’s the biggest name in the cast. Also, some of the episodes she’s directed so far have been pretty darn fantastic. Our hope is that she continues to have these opportunities to put her own stamp on things moving forward.

Now, of course, we just have to wait and see where the story goes. Odds are, there won’t be too many teases revealed until the start of filming, and that may be for months. Even after that, spoilers are going to be kept at a minimum.

What do you want to see from Elisabeth Moss as we move into The Handmaid’s Tale season 6?

Share right away in the comments!

