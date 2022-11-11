The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: When is filming?

As we start to look towards The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 on Hulu, there are of course a lot of things to think about. Take, for example, when filming is going to begin, and because of that, how that ends up impacting the eventual premiere date.

So when is that going to be? We’ve got question marks aplenty, but we can at least narrow it down slightly.

As a part of his recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner and creator Bruce Miller made it clear that the show will be starting back up next year — and yea, that’s a pretty vague window of time. Our hope is that they start at some point fairly early on in the year, mostly because the writers have known for a while that 1) they’ll be getting a season 6 and 2) it is the final season. We also want there to be a not-too-crazy hiatus between the end of this season and the start of the next one.

Would it be wonderful in the event we got season 6 next fall? Absolutely and for now, it could be possible. However, we should note that we’re in a modern era of TV right now where it takes longer than a year to make almost every premium / streaming show out there. At least The Handmaid’s Tale does not have some incredibly long post-production window like House of the Dragon or The Boys. There is a chance that it will be ready in a reasonably short window of time compared to some of those.

Fingers crossed that, at the very least, we can start to get some more updates on the future within the first half of next year.

