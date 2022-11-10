Succession season 4 premiere date: The state of the Roy family

No matter what happens as we move into Succession season 4 on HBO in the new year, the Roy family will be front and center. After all, isn’t that inevitable? Without Kendall, Shiv, Logan, and Roman causing chaos, what is this show? The family dynamics are probably going to be at the center of the story, and probably just about every promo that we’re going to get for the new season.

Of course, all of this does inevitably beg another question: When we are going to be able to see some of these teases.

For those who haven’t heard the official news as of yet, season 4 is going to be premiering at some point in the spring, which means more than likely that we’ll start to get a bigger push for the show as early as next month. More than likely, though, HBO will wait until around the start of The Last of Us in January in order to give us a full trailer or specifics when it comes to said date. (We’re prepared for the show to be back in either March or April.)

As for what we’re prepared to see in the aforementioned trailer, think along the lines of Roman, Kendall, and Shiv having to team up to either get back at Logan, or figure out what is next for them. Seeing the three siblings on the same page could prove to be rather fascinating and fun. Rest assured, there are going to be arguments and plenty of them.

The closer we get to the date, the more craziness we expect from this family and honestly, we wouldn’t have it any other way. We’re not sure that the Roy children are going to be able to ever get back in Waystar Royco’s good graces and honestly, should they really be? Wouldn’t it be interesting to see them step out more on their own?

