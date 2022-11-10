Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Early 2023 risks

The Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date is hopefully something that is going to be announced within the near future. It certainly doesn’t seem like we’re going to get it this year, and that is something we’re 100% prepared to acknowledge at this point.

As we look to 2023, the questions become clear. What are the best dates for Starz to launch the show and beyond just that, what are the risks? There are a number of different things to think about here from top to bottom.

First and foremost, let’s say this: Whether or not the show premieres in January is based on if the network wants to pair it with BMF. We’ve discussed some of that already and for the time being, there is no evidence that this is happening. (If it is airing at the start of the year, we better get some sort of announcement in the near future.)

Meanwhile, February is a month that carries with it both potential and also some ratings jeopardy. You don’t want to premiere the show on February 12 a.k.a. the Super Bowl — also, do you really want to air the show a week before that, only to go up against the big game the next week? February 19 or the 26th make the most sense, but then you’re still airing it alongside BMF and we don’t know at the moment that they want to do that. (They want to keep people subscribed for as long as humanly possible, which of course makes a certain measure of sense.)

In the end, there is a reason that most premiere date speculation is centered around the month of March. We certainly have a hard time thinking that the show will be back after that, especially when you consider the fact that new episodes have already been shot.

