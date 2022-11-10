Stranger Things 5 premiere date: What’s ahead now at Netflix?

Now that we’re a few days removed from Stranger Things Day and everything that happened with that, why not look more to the future? To be specific, we’re happy to dive a little bit further into the long-term future of season 5, including what can be revealed and also when.

The obvious bad news that we’ve got right now is pretty darn clear: We’re not expecting a whole lot more from the Upside Down for quite some time. Filming has yet to begin, and it won’t be kicking off for a good while still. Odds are, the writers are going to keep a lid on most of the big twists and turns for a long time moving forward. We don’t expect too many cast members; instead, the goal here is to focus heavily on the characters we know and love.

So are we going to be seeing a Stranger Things 5 premiere date over the months to come? Absolutely not. Heck, we may be waiting until 2023 at this time to get such a thing, and that’s not even a guarantee. This is going to be a slow-drip of news for a rather long time as the show goes through this process. The best thing that you can do along the way is pretty darn simple: Stay patient. You’re going to need every bit of that to get from point A to point B.

At some point next year, we’re at least sure that the series will announce when production is kicking off; perhaps a month or two after that, we can get a behind-the-scenes photo. There is a ton of stuff that the writers could choose to give us at any specific point; it’s just a matter of whether they want to.

