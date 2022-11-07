Stranger Things 5 spoilers: Check out the premiere title!

Stranger Things 5 is going to be coming to Netflix at some point far in the future; if you love this show, be prepared for that now. The earliest we imagine it back is at some point in 2024, but you don’t have to wait any further to get the smallest nugget of news.

In a post on Twitter yesterday as a part of the massive Stranger Things Day celebration, it was revealed that the first episode of the final season (written by the Duffer Brothers) is titled “The Crawl.” What does that mean? Sure, there are fan theories out there that it is a Dungeons & Dragons reference, which makes some sense given the time period. Yet, are you really willing to say that right now? There is such little information and ultimately, that is 100% the point.

Let’s just put it this way: When you are Netflix and/or the show’s writers’ room, you feel zero pressure to get a lot of information out there right now. You shouldn’t, given the fact that we are still several months away from even the start of production. That’s without even getting into how long it takes to film this show, or how long the post-production period is after the fact.

With all of this in mind, we’re still shocked that the show even gave us episode title news at this point. We thought that Stranger Things Day this year was going to be about reflection more so than moving forward. With that in mind, we’re rather happy to at least have this! Now, we just gotta wait and see what the next teaser will be, and also when it is actually released.

season 5. chapter one. the crawl. happy stranger things day pic.twitter.com/xCdNLjD7Yt — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 7, 2022

