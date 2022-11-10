The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Yvonne Strahovski looks ahead

It probably goes without saying at this point, but there is a LOT of great stuff ahead on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6. How in the world can there not be?

We should of course remind you that season 6 is going to be the final one for Hulu, and it does seem as though the writers have been aware for a while that it could be. They’ve prepared accordingly, and we’re especially excited about the story now for June and Serena. After all, consider this: The finale ended with the two of them on a train, seemingly on the road to Hawaii down the road. There are obviously going to be bumps along the way and honestly, we’re not sure that they make it there. June could go back for Luke or there could be other problems that surface.

So how much does Yvonne Strahovski (who plays Serena) know about what lies ahead? To be frank, not all that much. Speaking in a new interview with Vanity Fair, here is just some of what the actress had to say on the subject:

I don’t know anything. [Laughs] I do hope they take up surfing in Hawaii, because selfishly, that would make me very happy. Just imagine shooting The Handmaid’s Tale and just going for a surf when you’re done with your take … Are they going to do that? Nope. There’s no way. [Laughs] I feel like, if anything, we will end up in Alaska, which is even colder. Maybe out in nature, some grizzly bears. Just to hang with some grizzly bears, away from them obviously, but close enough to experience, would be exciting too. Anyway, I’m on a tangent. [Laughs] I don’t know. Personally, I don’t feel like they’re going to make it very far. Something is going to happen with that train or someone is going to figure out that they’re on it. I don’t know, but I can’t see them making it to their destination of choice. They’re going to be put right back into some kind of situation in Toronto or Gilead. I don’t know. The show really does exist in those two places. So we’ll see.

What Strahovski describes in here is one of the big dilemmas and question marks following the finale. If June and Serena DO make it all the way to Hawaii, they would be incredibly isolated from the rest of the world. Is that something that the writers would be able to work with? We certainly don’t think it’d be easy for them.

