CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 8 return date hopes at CBS

Following tonight’s all-new episode on CBS, are you hungry for a CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 8 return date? Rest assured, there is more of the crime-TV revival coming … just not as soon as some people would probably like it.

Let’s just go ahead and share the bad news, since it’s better that we just go ahead and get that out of the way. There is no new installment next week, and the same goes for Thanksgiving, not that this would be all that much of a surprise. Based on the schedule that we have seen so far, the earliest we would anticipate the show coming back is on Thursday, December 8 alongside the rest of CBS’ lineup including Young Sheldon, Ghosts, and So Help Me Todd.

Will this long hiatus hurt all of these shows? Probably not that much, since most of them have gone through this before. It’s just going to be strange that one or two episodes (depending on how many air in December) are going to be somewhat on an island.

Because we are so far away from CSI: Vegas coming back on the air at present, unfortunately there isn’t all that much in the way of intel out there about what’s coming up. Of course, that does put us in a place where we’re left to use our imagination a little more in figuring out what we’d like to see moving forward.

Then again, if you’ve watched this show with any regularity over the years, you know already some of what we’re looking out for — think a great standalone case, mixed with perhaps a few more personal subplots. Plus, you’ve got what’s been going on with Catherine over the course of the season so far.

