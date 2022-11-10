So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 8 return date hopes at CBS

Following what you see on CBS this week, of course it makes sense to want a So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 8 return date. How can you not? This show has turned out to be one of the delightful surprises of the fall season. We didn’t have any huge expectations going into it, but it’s offered up a refreshing change from some of the super-serious hour-long shows that are out there. It also feels like a bit of a throwback to some of the breezier series that you tended to see more in the 2000’s.

Unfortunately, we now have to brace ourselves for the longest hiatus that we’ve seen for the show so far. There is no So Help Me Todd next week, and nor will there be on November 24 a.k.a. Thanksgiving Day. As of right now, the earliest we could end up seeing the show back is Thursday, December 8. (There is a repeat currently scheduled for December 1.) In general, we tend to think that this show is going to be scheduled for whenever there are new episodes of both Young Sheldon and Ghosts to ensure that it gets the best ratings possible.

In case you missed the news from earlier this fall, we are going to be seeing this show have a full-season order; what that means is still up for debate, but it’s fair to say that we’re not even at the halfway point of this story. If viewership can keep fairly steady, we do also think there’s a good chance at a season 2. This feels like to the sort of show that could easily build its audience over time, as well, one more and more people are aware of it.

Hopefully, some more details will be available about the upcoming episodes in the weeks to come; stay tuned…

