Ghosts season 2 episode 8 return date hopes at CBS

Following tonight’s new episode on CBS, are you curious to learn the Ghosts season 2 episode 8 return date on CBS? We know that there is some good stuff coming for the hit comedy; it’s mostly a matter of when we’ll end up seeing it.

So where should we kick off here? Well, let’s mention the good news for a moment: We’re not done with the comedy this year. There is an hour-long holiday even scheduled for Thursday, December 15, so that is something to have on your calendars down the road. However, there is at least a chance for an installment before that, as well. According to the Futon Critic, you could potentially see something more on December 8, but we will wait and see with that.

In general, this is a network that has a lot to be excited about when it comes to the show’s present and future. Since moving to an earlier timeslot this season after Young Sheldon, the comedy is up almost 10% in live viewers versus season 1 — and it’s also close to matching its average in the 18-49 demographic. This is a rare feat in an era where more and more people are flocking away from live TV, and it shows you further just how beloved these characters are. We just hope that it can keep up this momentum for most of the rest of this season, and of course we tend to think that a season 3 renewal is going to be on the way.

So when will we get more episodes on the next Ghosts? As of right now, we’re hoping that something will surface over the next few weeks — until then, we do think that it’s pretty clear the sort of show that this is. You’re going to see a strong Jay / Sam story and then some backstory for the individual ghosts.

