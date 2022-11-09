Stargirl season 3: Brec Bassinger on cancellation, season 4 hopes

There is a new episode of Stargirl airing tonight on The CW, and as we now know, we are building up towards the end. There are only a tiny handful of stories to go, thanks largely in part to the recent cancellation.

As it turns out, this is something that series star Brec Bassinger has been somewhat aware of for a while, though it seems like there was a lot of movement behind the scenes. In an upcoming episode of the Wayne Ayers Podcast debuting on November 16 (per TVLine), the actress notes that “the news about Stargirl had kind of been on and off … I actually found out in May that [the show] might not be picked up for a fourth season … I was actually flying to an event for Stargirl when I got the news. But that being said, it wasn’t for sure.”

She notes that in the months that followed, she heard discussion that it might still be renewed or that it could be shopped to other networks / streaming services. In the end, she describes the whole process as an “emotional roller coaster.”

So where do things actually stand? For now, it feels unlikely that The CW will change their mind, given their current plans to completely tear down the network’s programming and start again from scratch with cheaper fare. Meanwhile, DC Comics seems to be trying to restructure, as well, with a plan led in part by James Gunn. He has already commented on Twitter about Legends of Tomorrow and other entities from the past regime, and he seems more interested in moving forward. While we’d never say never, we’re not optimistic that HBO Max or some other streaming service will step in.

If there is any consolation we can offer right now, it is that season 3 will tie up most of the story’s loose ends — there was enough advance notice here that showrunner Geoff Johns could plan for a potential series finale.

Are you still sad that Stargirl was canceled at The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







