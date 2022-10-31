Stargirl canceled at The CW; no season 4 incoming

Some rather sad news has come out today when it comes to Stargirl — season 3 will, in fact, be the end of the road.

Are we shocked that this is the case? Hardly. Remember that The CW has new ownership now and in general, they’ve made it a priority to shift away from some of the younger-skewing content that they’ve had over the past few years. That means most of their superhero shows save for Superman & Lois, which does have that mainstream appeal because of the title characters.

In a statement, creator Geoff Johns (who based Courtney / Stargirl on his late sister) had the following to say about the show coming to an end:

“Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons … With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure. The cast and crew are extraordinary, and I’d like to thank them for helping me bring this series to life. Brec embodied Courtney in every way possible — with grace, strength and humor — exceeding my wildest expectations. I am grateful to WBTV and The CW for giving us a home to tell this story and to honor my beloved late sister, and I’m beyond thankful to the press and fans who have always championed us for three amazing seasons. Most series never get this far. We couldn’t be more proud of our show and the fan community it’s built.”

Of course, it would have been nice to see the series last a little while longer, but we’re grateful that Johns and the whole team came up with a proper ending. This was one of the best superhero shows out there; amidst all of the action and the craziness, Stargirl never lost sight of its humanity. We’ll miss it.

