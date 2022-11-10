Walker: Independence season 1 episode 7 spoilers: A big defense

As you prepare for Walker: Independence season 1 episode 7 to air on The CW next week, we have one bit of advice to pass on: Brace yourselves. “The Owl and the Arrow” could be a pivotal story for Abby as she figures out how to handle a very difficult case — one that has big personal and professional ramifications for her.

(Side note: Does anyone else find it funny that this episode has “arrow” in the title, given that Katherine McNamara was attached to Green Arrow and the Canaries? We digress…)

To get a slightly better sense of the story here, we suggest you check out the full season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

Abby (Katherine McNamara) navigates the unforgiving frontier justice system and her complicated feelings for Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian) as she throws herself into defending a case with life-or-death consequences. Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) confronts painful memories to free himself of guilt, Gus (Philemon Chambers) weighs a friendship against his badge, Hoyt (Matt Barr) and Lucia (Gabriela Quezada) must come to terms with an immeasurable loss, and Kate (Katie Findlay) is faced with a choice after uncovering corruption in an unexpected place. The episode was written by Ryan Harris and directed by Cierra “Shooter” Glaudé (#107). Original airdate 11/17/2022. Every episode of WALKER INDEPENDENCE will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

There are a couple of other reasons why this installment stands out. For starters, it’s going to be the last episode for a little while due to the holiday season / other factors. Also, it’s important that it leaves a lasting impression on not just The CW, but other prospective networks / streaming services. We are at a weird point with The CW given their plans to seemingly tear everything down and start over; of course, we’re rooting for a renewal, but if that doesn’t happen, the ratings have to be strong enough for shows like this to have a chance elsewhere.

