Love is Blind season 4: Is it renewed? Premiere date talk at Netflix

Following today’s big release on Netflix, can you expect a Love is Blind season 4 renewal? Or, are we now at the end of the road?

Before we go any further in this piece, let’s just go ahead and share the good news for anyone who has some doubts: The reality TV sensation is for sure coming back for more down the road. Technically, the streaming service has already renewed it through season 5, not that this is all that much of a surprise.

So let’s get now to the next order of business, and that is finding out when season 4 will premiere. Given these renewals were made far in advance, we don’t think that Netflix is going to make us sit around and wait forever. They’ve been foolish to do that and not at least try to keep some of the momentum that they have at the moment. Given that there were two seasons that came out this year, there’s a chance for two more in 2023. If that happens, we could see one in the winter / early spring and then another in the fall. Meanwhile, it Netflix only airs one season next year, they could air it in the late spring or summer.

The thing about Love is Blind is that it’s a fast, breezy watch and because of that, we don’t think they have to be super-worried about oversaturating the market. The only concern that they should have is if they started to air three seasons a year and it was on almost all the time — in other words, what Bachelor Nation is doing right now. We don’t get the sense that this is happening.

Hopefully, some more specifics about season 4 will be out in the months ahead — stay tuned!

Do you want to see a Love is Blind season 4 on Netflix down the road?

