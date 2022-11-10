New Amsterdam season 5 spoilers: When is the winter break?

For everyone wondering more about how the rest of New Amsterdam season 5 is going to play out, let’s just say we have a clearer sense.

So where do we begin here? Well, it feels right to note that on November 22, we’re going to see the final episodes of this calendar year. Per The Futon Critic, we may even have a two-hour event. Below, you can see more details about the second episode, one that could have some sort of cliffhanger that sets the stage for the final stretch:

11/22/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Reynolds gets creative to help a prospective mother in need. Max takes a chance with Wilder and learns a hard truth. Bloom treats a young brother and sister in dire straits. Iggy reaches a decision about Martin. TV-14

So what is that “hard truth” that Max learns? Whatever it is, this does seem to be tied to Wilder, as we’ve seen a story revolve around these two to some extent for the last little while. Yet, we also wonder if Helen’s story is really done, or if Wilder would be concerned that Max is trying to just fill a void.

Once we get to the other side of all of this, we can tell you that the plan is for New Amsterdam to return from hiatus on January 3. After that, there will be a brief break again, and the two-hour series finale is going to air on January 17. This is a little bit of a strange schedule for the end of the road here, but we are glad to be getting a certain measure of closure.

Hopefully, some more specifics about these final episodes will surface over the next few weeks, including if there are any familiar faces from the past who end up coming back for more.

