Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 8: Is Pearl okay?

When Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 8 arrives on NBC, you are going to see the task force in a tough spot. After all, “Whipping Post” will throw Stabler and company back into the casino case and a lot of the drama that came from it already. This could be a pivotal episode, and it is also one that comes before a hiatus. Remember for a moment here that the show will be off on November 24 for Thanksgiving, and also the following week. Rest assured, there will still be another installment in December, and that will be the one that sets the stage for whatever is next in the new year. (Does anyone else out there find it super-weird that there is an episode airing roughly on its own little island?)

Anyway, you can check out the full Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 8 synopsis with more details all about what’s coming up story-wise:

11/17/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When Pearl falls mysteriously ill, the task force is dragged back into the corruption of New York’s first casino development. Bell tries to keep rumors from swirling when an important decision must be made. TV-14

One of the things that we have really noted about the entire season so far is how much of an ensemble show Organized Crime has felt this season, with many of the supporting characters getting their own individual chance to shine alongside Christopher Meloni. We do tend to think that this is something that will continue, whether it be within this episode or some other point further on down the road.

Now, we just have to wonder if there is going to be some sort of big cliffhanger as we prepare for the hiatus.

