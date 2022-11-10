Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC, and will it be joined by its spin-off show Station 19? We know that some network shows have been off the air this week — we wouldn’t blame you if you thought these two were, as well.

However, we do come good news! (Or, we should say, bittersweet news.) You don’t have to worry about the short-term future of either of these series, as both of them are going to be coming on the air in just a matter of hours. However, the flip side of this is that tonight’s new episodes are the final ones until February. This is a pretty frustrating hiatus, especially since we are so early still in the season.

So while we wait for these two episodes to air tonight, why not get some more details on what lies ahead? Take a look at the attached synopses right now…

Station 19 season 6 episode 6, “Everybody Says Don’t” – When a lightning storm crashes a helicopter, the team is drawn away from hosting a fire boot camp for young women, and Natasha calls on Jack to help Vic run the camp instead. As the storm brews outside, things get even more heated inside between Carina and Maya on the fall finale event of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, NOV. 10 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 6, “Thunderstruck” – On the heels of life-changing news, a thunderstorm hits Grey Sloan. The attending surgeons and interns work together to save an injured reporter and family affected by the storm. Meanwhile, a beloved author undergoes a risky surgery, and complications from the storm arise on the fall finale event of “Grey’s Anatomy” THURSDAY, NOV. 10 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We tend to imagine that there will be some cliffhangers in here, but rest assured that we’re not at the end of Ellen Pompeo’s time on the show just yet. That will come in the new year.

