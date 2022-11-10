The Blacklist season 10: Can we anticipate some footage?

Now that we know that The Blacklist season 10 is going to be premiering on Sunday, February 26, it opens the door for other conversations. Take, for starters, the idea of whether or not we could get a full trailer or even a decent promo for what lies ahead.

If you remember, one of the most frustrating things about season 9 was that NBC barely promoted it at all. The promo before the season was super-short, and there were almost no unique promos during said season. We got some photos and synopses, but that was largely it as the show pushed forward in its Friday-night timeslot.

Is there a reason to anticipate a little more footage for the show in the near future? We’d argue so, largely for one simple reason: The James Spader drama is now part of a more traditional television lineup. You’ve got this show alongside Magnum PI and new series Found, so at the very least The Blacklist could be pushed as a part of a three-hour event on Sunday nights. NBC invested a lot to save Magnum from cancellation, so they at least have to try to promote it a little bit — the other shows on the night could get some by extension.

Another way that the network could promote the show further is in the event that season 10 is the end of the road, but there is nothing confirming that at the time of this writing. More than likely, we’re going to be forced to wait a while to see what NBC wants to do; unfortunately, the show may need a decision before it even premieres this time to make sure the writers have time to conjure up the right ending, if need be.

