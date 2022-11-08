Partner Track canceled; no season 2 coming to Netflix

In what shouldn’t be too big of a shock, Netflix has gone ahead and canceled another popular series — this time, Partner Track.

Over the years, we have grown accustomed to the streaming service canceling shows have a short period of time. It’s just been a huge part of how they’ve done business as they focus on whether or not a show can “go viral” and generate a lot of binge-watching in a short period of time. They use a complicated cost versus viewership model; it’s not even just about how many people watch a show as it is how quickly, and also if they watch a show the whole way through.

According to Deadline, there were some reasons to think that the Arden Cho led legal drama had a future. A writers’ room was already set up for another season, and this series overall was more affordable than some of their other programs. Yet, none of this was enough to save it at the end of the day, which leads to us being in the unfortunate/frustrating position that we’re now in. We have to say goodbye to another show that could have ended up being so much more.

Is there still a chance that Partner Track lands a season 2 elsewhere? We never want to rule anything out, but we’re trying to not to be overly optimistic. Shows do not hop from one service to another with much regularity; sure, it did happen recently with Girls5eva, but we consider that to be the exception more so than the rule.

What makes this particular cancellation all the more frustrating was the cliffhanger. This wasn’t one of those shows that offered up a whole lot of closure at the end of season 1! Now, we gotta wonder what could have been…

Are you mad that Netflix canceled Partner Track after just one season?

Did you think that there was a lot of promise here in the long-term future? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and once you do just that, stick around for more news that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

