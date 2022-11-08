When Calls the Heart season 10 video: Erin Krakow & … tortillas?

We are well aware at this point that we are waiting a long time to see When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere on Hallmark Channel. With production still underway, a late winter or spring start makes the most sense!

Luckily, one of the great things that we have seen over the years with this show in particular is a real willingness from the cast to share a variety of different behind-the-scenes teasers to keep us engaged. Sometimes, these teases hint at something coming up story-wise, whereas at other points, they are mostly designed to just put a smile on our face.

For this particular instance, we are focusing on the latter more so than the former. You can see at the bottom of this article a new video courtesy of star Erin Krakow’s Instagram page, and the goal with this one is actually pretty simple: Getting to see her and Pascale Hutton take part in the popular TikTok tortilla challenge. For those unfamiliar, this revolves around people slapping each other with tortillas while also having a mouth full of water. The goal? Seeing if they can retain said water. Let’s just say that this doesn’t go altogether will for Erin, and that is a big part of the fun here.

Speaking of fun, doesn’t everyone else out there love the friendship between Krakow and Hutton? It really comes through on-screen whenever you see Elizabeth and Rosemary spend time together.

This isn’t the first TV show we’ve seen feature some actors doing this challenge; recently, Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson of Virgin River also took part.

