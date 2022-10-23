Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Some BTS fun!

For those who weren’t excited enough to see Virgin River season 5 over on Netflix, why not dive into some more behind-the-scenes fun?

If you look towards the bottom of this article, what you can see is pretty simple: A video courtesy of Martin Henderson that shows him having a good time during a break on set. We don’t know why this sort of thing is always endearing to us, but it is. We think it’s just a great reminder that these actors still make time to be themselves while also balancing out everything else that is going on in their world. Virgin River requires a good bit of location work and at times some long hours.

Beyond just a fun video, what we can tell you at the moment is that the cast and crew are very-much into the thick of things when it comes to season 5 and most likely have several episodes wrapped in terms of production. The next order of business will simply be waiting to get the whole season filmed, and then properly edited so that we can see the whole story play out at home.

At the moment, it’s still far too early to say when Virgin River season 5 is going to come out, largely because Henderson and the rest of the cast probably don’t know much more, either. Typically, the main players on a show only know a small bit more than what viewers at home do at any given moment; Netflix determines the return date more than the producers and for now, our hope simply is that we get a chance to see the show back next summer. We know that not every show out there gets a chance to be an annual event, but it makes a lot of sense for this one to be! Its viewership is still expanding, and we think establishing patters is great for the long-term future.

For the time being, we are crossing our fingers for a July start.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Virgin River right now

What are you most excited to see on Virgin River season 5, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Henderson (@martinhendersonofficial)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







