Monarch season 1 episode 9 spoilers: A look at ‘Confessions’

As you get yourselves prepared for Monarch season 1 episode 9 on Fox next week, of course there is a lot that we can say about it!

So where should we start off here? The easiest place is just by noting that this is going to be a heck of a messy hour of TV, and that is probably what the folks at Fox really want. “Confessions” is going to serve as an opportunity to see a myriad of different twists as there is a major discussion about Catt. Also, is going to reveal a big secret! (Hey, this episode is titled “Confessions.”) We’ve seen already a few stories that have some game-changing reveals at the center of them, and we tend to think that this is about to be the case once more.

To get a few more updates on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Monarch season 1 episode 9 synopsis:

Nicky, Gigi and Luke discuss what they should do about Catt; Jamie pushes Albie to finish his album; Nicky blackmails Kayla; Ana is shocked when Catt confesses a secret in the all-new “Confessions” episode of Monarch airing Tuesday, Nov. 15 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-109) (TV-14 D,L,V)

Now that we’ve tried our best to spell out some of what is coming here when it comes to the story, here is your reminder to go ahead and watch live. The future of Monarch is one that is very much hanging in the balance due to the ratings so far, and the viewership over the next several of installments could prove critical. We are in an era of TV where networks don’t always give frequent chances to shows that are in danger, so that is something to keep in mind right now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Monarch right now, including other insight on the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to Monarch season 1 episode 9 on Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







