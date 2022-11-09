Yellowstone season 5 premiere run time: How long will it be?

We know that the Yellowstone season 5 premiere is coming to Paramount Network this weekend as an epic, two-episode event. As we wait to check these stories out, there are still some other questions worth thinking about … including just how long this event is going to run.

If there is one thing that we’ve come to learn over time about Yellowstone episodes, it is that this show has a tendency to run super-long here and there. It’s a function of the ratings being so high (Paramount wants as much of the story as it can) and also the scope of the show being so huge. There are so many important characters who matter and with that, they all deserve an opportunity or two to shine.

So based on all of the information we have right now, here’s what we are looking at. Per the network’s official guide right now, these episodes (titled “One Hundred Years is Nothing” and “The Sting of Wisdom”) are going to run for two hours and twenty-seven minutes! This means that we’re going to be more or less getting an epic premiere event here from start to finish, and one that will feel like you’re going to the theater to watch a big-budget movie.

If you haven’t seen some of the first details yet for the premiere event, check out the attached synopsis:

John Dutton is sworn in as Governor of Montana. As John settles into the powers of his new office, he makes bold moves to protect the Yellowstone from his opponents. The bunkhouse and the Duttons enjoy the Governor’s ball.

With the time jump and John getting sworn in to office, it should be clear to everyone out there that we are gearing up for a very different version of the show than what we’ve seen in the past. Of course, there are some elements of this that are exciting … though we should prepare for a handful of surprises. Nothing in this world is going to be as it once was…

