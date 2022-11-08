The Good Doctor season 6: Brandon Larracuente (Perez) promoted

There is some more good news coming out now when it comes to The Good Doctor season 6 — one new intern is sticking around!

According to a report from TVLine, Brandon Larracuente (who plays Dr. Danny Perez) has been promoted to series regular and with that, will remain a key cog for the rest of the season. Savannah Welch, meanwhile, is still currently recurring as fellow intern Dr. Danica Powell.

Does the promotion make a great deal of sense? Absolutely, especially when you consider the fact that these interns are pretty essential at the moment to the story and structure of the St. Bonaventure Hospital. It also allows for Shaun Murphy to be in a very different position than he was at the start of the season. He now holds greater responsibility over the new doctors and has to be a teacher to them. Of course, there are still going to be a lot of instances where he ends up ruffling a few feathers. You are going to see a good bit of this play out on next week’s episode, where he and Dr. Powell have a disagreement that stems from their differing stances on Dr. Lim’s recovery. This is tension that is simmering, and Shaun will have to learn to separate some of this from some of the specific patients that he takes on. Compartmentalizing is not always the easiest thing in the world within the medical profession, but it is 100% a necessity and will need to be a focus.

Remember that The Good Doctor will be coming back from hiatus on Monday, and there is some great stuff coming down the road! Not only are we getting the 100th episode, but also a backdoor pilot of sorts for The Good Lawyer, a show that could get a green light down the road.

