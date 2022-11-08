Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The impact of delay

Ted Lasso season 3 is coming to Apple TV+ down the road, and of course that is something worth celebrating. How could it not be?

At this point, it’s clear that we’re bracing for the show to be back in either late winter or the spring, and it could be several months later than it was first planned to come back. This is something that is the direct result of script rewrites, delays in production, and a number of other behind-the-scenes factors. This is as complicated a situation as you are ever going to see with a half-hour comedy, and we’re not sure we will ever understand everything that’s happened to push the show back. (We’re sure the cast and producers will be asked about it throughout promotion for the upcoming season.)

The delay for season 3 is going to produce a ripple effect across the board, that much is clear. While we’re sure Apple will give Ted Lasso top priority over some of its other shows, its later start does raise questions. For example, do you push back some other shows — or, do you go ahead and put big hits like this and The Morning Show on at the same time? Do you try to promote a couple of the shows in tandem?

Then, there are the questions about the impact on the cast and crew, who have other jobs scheduled. We can’t imagine how confusing all of this has been when it comes to some of their own opportunities following work on this show. Could it lead to a delay in other projects, who are waiting around for an actor or two to become available? It’s something to think about.

Of course, we think everyone is grateful that Ted Lasso exists, and that it is going to be remembered as one of the biggest comedy hits of the past decade; with that being said, we do still think that the lengthy delay is causing a big more chaos than is initially clear on the surface.

