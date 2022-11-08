NCIS season 20 episode 7 promo: Is the Navy Secretary a killer?

Next week you are going to have a chance to see NCIS season 20 episode 7 arrive on CBS — and an early reminder of how intense things will be?

If you look below, you can see the first look promo for “Love Lost” that features one of the most tenuous cases that we’ve seen the team take on in quite some time. What do we know about it right now? Well, for starters, the Secretary of the Navy could very well be a murderer! She’s accused by her own husband of doing the deed, and this puts the team in a pretty horrible position. After all, it’s never easy having to investigate someone who is effectively your boss.

Yet, this is precisely what the team has to do and we tend to think that this is absolutely not going to be easy. Why would the husband make this accusation unless it were true? It’s possible that someone bribed him, or there is another nefarious twist going on behind the scenes that is hard to predict or expect. We’re in a spot right now where we, from the outside looking in, have to examine every possible scenario.

For those of you who are General Hospital fans, Carolyn Hennesy is going to be playing the Navy Secretary, and of course we’re very-much curious to see what she ends up bringing to the table here. Also, what happens if she is guilty? We do wonder if Vance could end up becoming SecNav eventually, which would leave the door open for McGee to take his job as NCIS boss. He did realize recently that he is pretty good at it, much to his own surprise.

