Stargirl season 3 episode 11 spoilers: Prepare for ‘The Haunting’

As we get ourselves prepared for Stargirl season 3 episode 11, of course there are a lot of things to think about. Take, for example, the fact that there are only three episodes left! Yet, there is also so much danger ahead with certain characters. How in the world are all of the loose ends going to be tied up here?

The first spooky thing to take note of here is quite simple: The title for the next episode is “The Haunting.” For more, be sure to check out the full Stargirl season 3 episode 11 synopsis:

SEEKING FORGIVENESS – As Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Sylvester (Joel McHale) and the JSA plot to take down a major threat, the arrival of someone from their past sends shock waves through the town. Luke Wilson, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone and Alkoya Brunson also star. Jennifer Phang directed the episode written by Steve Harper & Maytal Zchut (#311). Original airdate 11/16/2022. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Beyond what you see in this episode, there is going to be a one-week hiatus on November 23. After that, you will see the penultimate episode on November 30 and then finally, the series finale on December 7. Let’s just go ahead and say that we’re not ready for that, though it does seem like the writers had a chance to come up with a fitting end to the story.

In general, we think the remaining few episodes are going to touch on the past here and there, but also paint a hopeful future for Blue Valley and some of these characters. Based on what we’ve seen Geoff Johns and the writers do so far, it feels like there’s a zero percent change that we’re moving towards a tragic, super-depressing ending here.

