Succession season 4 premiere date: The pros, cons of hiatus

If you’ve been following the news over the past few weeks about Succession season 4, there’s one thing you may know already. Per an HBO teaser for the upcoming season, it is not going to be back until the spring.

By the time the new season premieres, more than a year will have passed since the end of season 3. There is a chance viewers could be frustrated with the wait but, at the same time, there’s a chance the hiatus could lead to more people getting on board. The question here is just how many.

When the dust settles, we do think the long wait until the spring could prove fruitful to the Jeremy Strong – Brian Cox series. We know it may be weird to think that viewers may have only recently discovered the show, but it’s the truth thanks to House of the Dragon. There’s a good chance that some people signed up for HBO Max recently who haven’t since the end of Game of Thrones, and may have taken advantage of this opportunity to check out some other shows.

From our experience, most people who watch Succession get hooked on it, and we tend to feel already that this House of the Dragon subscriber bump plus the show’s latest Emmy wins could lead to season 4 getting better ratings than ever. We understand that the long hiatus to season 4 is due to production rather than HBO trying to give people time to catch up, but this could still end up being a good thing for them in the end. We’ll just have to see with the final numbers.

