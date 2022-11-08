Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Some surprising reflections

We recognize already that it’s going to take a lot of patience to get us to Squid Game season 2 — just remember how far away it is! Production will start next year, and it could be mid-to-late 2024 before we actually see it on Netflix.

There is no denying that this show has radically changed everything when it comes to one of its stars in Lee Jung-jae. After all, he was just cast in a Star Wars project! It is clear that he has benefited from the show more than almost anyone and yet, even he is able to acknowledge just how bittersweet much of it is given the show’s overall message.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Squid Game updates!

In a new interview with The Guardian, the Emmy winning actor does his part to describe the feeling that he gets from both the show’s runaway-hit status, and then also its overall performance:

“Yes, it’s great that audiences are consuming Korean content around the world. And they appreciate it. But if you think about the themes of ‘Squid Game’ – how far are we willing to go to accumulate personal wealth, the lengths people are forced to go to – the fact it resonated with so many around the world is worrying … You get a sense this is the reality for so many people globally. And that makes me feel hugely sad.”

At the end of the day, this reality is something that the show will hopefully keep tapping into as we move into the second season. We know that there’s going to be a bigger budget and with that, potential pressure to make the games bigger and crazier. Yet, amidst all of this you can’t lose sight on the actual message or the characters. They are the lifeblood that makes a story like this work.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Squid Game right now

What are you the most excited for when it comes to Squid Game season 2 over at Netflix, no matter when it premieres?

Share now in the comments, and come back back for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







