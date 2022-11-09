Survivor 43 episode 8 sneak peek: Can Sami shake up the game?

Tonight on CBS you will have a chance to see Survivor 43 episode 8, and there are some big changes that could come into the game!

Take, for starters, the simple fact that this could be a season with some ever-changing dynamics after the merge. In one of the sneak peeks below, Sami reflects on the possibility that he could make it to the final seven with Cody, Jesse, Karla, James, Ryan, and Cassidy. This is a solid alliance of people who all seem fairly level headed.

However, here is the trade-off: You don’t want to coast to the end as a part of a larger group with no real authority over the game. Doing that is a risky proposition if you want to win. Sami knows that he’s super-young, and he also has to combat people who make judgments on him based on his age. This is why he’s talking with Jeanine about doing something different. The Baka group of himself, Gabler, Owen, and Jeanine may be dysfunctional, but they could all end up needing each other when the dust actually settles. They could have Noelle and, at that point, they either have to rope someone else in order hope that Jeanine could use her idol correctly. There’s also a fear that James uses his Knowledge is Power advantage to screw her.

Strategically, all of this could set the stage for some really interesting stuff down the road…

The other big issue

As one of the other sneak peeks reveals, these people are starving. Prepare during this episode to see a lot of them do whatever they can in order to trade Jeff for some rice. Based on what we’ve seen in the past, it’s possible he could force some people to sit out an immunity challenge to make that happen.

