The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 10 (finale): Cliffhanger talk

As we get ourselves prepared for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 finale in just under 24 hours, let’s go ahead and ask the big question: Is a cliffhanger coming right around the corner?

On the surface, it feels like it makes all the sense in the world that we would get some sort of big-time conclusion that we’re talking about for months. Just think about what we had with Fred Waterford last season! There’s a chance that we could see something on a similar level on the finale this time around, but we also don’t think the writers will want to force anything.

Is there a chance that the writers are going to kill someone else off? We wouldn’t rule that out; as a matter of fact, we’d be silly to do something like that. We could see Commander Lawrence getting killed, which derails ANY chance that Gilead could get a little bit better. Meanwhile, it’d be devastating if something happened to Luke; we have spent most of the season thinking that he was going to die. Is that something that could still happen? We wouldn’t rule that.

No matter what happens, we think one of the big goals for season 5 is to create a new paradigm moving forward. Season 6 will most likely continue to show a huge struggle for June, as she does whatever she can to either destroy Gilead or liberate those she loved. The finale may not give you a traditional cliffhanger but at the same time, we do think they’ll do something to set the stage for what lies ahead. They’d be silly not to, given that they’re going to want you to watch both the end of this and, potentially, The Testaments down the line.

