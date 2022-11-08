The Wonder Years season 2 premiere date delayed at ABC

If you are excited to check out The Wonder Years season 2 on ABC at some point down the road, you’re going to be waiting a while.

This week, the network announced all of their midseason premiere dates, and it is worth noting that the series, inspired of course by the original, iconic comedy, was not on the list. According to a report from Deadline, the show is being put on hold until the summer, and this is after it was previously saved until midseason.

Do we think that this is going to be absolutely frustrating for a lot of longtime fans out there? Absolutely, and they are 100% right to feel that way. Just think about how long we’ve been on hold forever, desperately seeking some sort of news of what’s coming up here. The summer doesn’t bode well for the show’s future given how difficult a timeslot it can be; then again, haven’t some stranger things happened?

For those of you who do want a little more news of what lies ahead, we can share that Patti LaBelle, Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess, Donald Faison, Phoebe Robinson and Bradley Whitford are among the actors officially coming back for the next iteration. There are SO many comedy icons within this group that it’s 100% going to add to the depth of what you see week in and week out, and that’s with everything we saw in season 1 considered.

The delay in season 2 seems to have most to do with the sheer amount of other stuff on the ABC schedule. They are in a position where they seemingly ordered more shows than they really had to, and this glut of programming means that there are some hard decisions to make here and there.

