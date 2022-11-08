Is FBI new tonight on CBS? What about its two spin-offs in FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted? It has been some time now since all three shows were on the air on the same night, though the flagship did air a new episode at a special time on Sunday.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in with some more bad news: This hiatus is going to continue for at least a little while longer. Tonight marks the midterm elections, and of course that means that a lot of major broadcast networks are taking the night off. You’ll have a chance to see the full franchise back starting on November 15 and to better set the stage for that, why not check out some brand-new details below?

FBI season 5 episode 7, “Ready or Not” – Maggie returns from medical leave in time to help the team investigate two homicides: a law student on track to attend the FBI Academy and a young man with possible gang ties. Also, an inadvertent revelation from Maggie causes OA to worry that she is rushing back into the job too quickly, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Nov. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 2 episode 6, “Call It Anarchy” – Vo’s friend from the U.S. Navy calls in a favor to help find her missing nephew in Crete. Meanwhile, Forrester hangs back in Budapest to take care of personal business, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Nov. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 6, “Patent Pending” – After a tech entrepreneur is abducted from a rave in Brooklyn and found bludgeoned to death at his estate in Connecticut, Remy and the team must dive into the world of psychedelics to find his killer, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Nov. 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

