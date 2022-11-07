The Blacklist season 10 premiere date, new timeslot revealed

There are big changes coming for The Blacklist season 10, and they don’t just involve Raymond Reddington.

Today, NBC confirmed that the long-running James Spader drama is going to be back on Sunday, February 26 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, where it will air leading into Magnum PI and then new series Found. This is a shockingly late start for a show that presumably has 22 episodes, which seemingly suggests that it will run into the summer.

So why would the network move the show off of Sundays? Well, there are a number of different reasons for it. Take, for starters, the fact that they have comedies set now on Friday nights, where the show has aired as of late. Also, NBC’s Sunday lineup following the NFL season has been abysmal for years, and this is clearly their attempt to add some credibility with it courtesy of a couple of shows (in this and Magnum) that each have dedicated followings already. This does actually raise the odds of there being a season 11, since we don’t imagine that the ratings expectations for this night are altogether high.

Now, the big issue here is how all of these episodes are going to air, since it can be extremely challenging to get good ratings in the summer. Yet, NBC may not care that much. The reasons we even have a season 10 at this point is due to all of the money this show generates for studio Sony all over the world, especially on Netflix. They can license it to the network on the cheap, which entices NBC to keep bringing it back as a stopgap on its schedule. There is a reason why it has basically aired in every timeslot under the sun at this point.

