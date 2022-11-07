Magnum PI season 5 premiere date officially revealed at NBC!

Magnum PI fans, the wait is over: We finally know when season 5 is coming back to NBC!

In a press release today, the network confirmed that the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks show will be returning on Sunday, February 19 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. This is one of the timeslots we’ve been speculating about for months; Sundays have been a super-tough timeslot for the network for a long time after the NFL season and clearly, the goal is to revitalize them a little bit. The show will be accompanied by new series Found, and one week later The Blacklist will serve as a lead-in at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

(If we could be an NBC programmer here for a minute, we’d actually switch the timeslots for Magnum PI and The Blacklist around — the former has more of a family audience, and we also think it has a higher ratings upside at this point in its run.)

Here’s the good news about Magnum PI being put on in this spot: The ratings floor is probably a little lower than some other times on the schedule. NBC’s Sunday lineup has been so poor in the winter / spring that this feels like a decent improvement. If it can put up numbers anywhere close to what it was doing at CBS prior to the cancellation there, we tend to believe that it could be around for a good while. It already has a season 6, but it was reported back during its original revival that the door was being left open for more — provided, of course, that the show performs at its new home. We still need to learn more about where it will be available for streaming, given that this is going to be hugely important to how it makes money in the long-term.

