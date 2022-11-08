Is Bachelor in Paradise new tonight on ABC? We know that season 8 episode 13 is coming, and of course there’s a lot of drama with that.

Just think for a moment about where we are right now: We’re rapidly closing in on the end of this season and over the course of these final weeks, there is so much stuff to get into. We’re going to be learning a lot about how strong certain relationships are, and also how serious. There are a few couples that will probably establish themselves as flings more than long-lasting bonds. Meanwhile, there could be a few others prepared to go the distance. We’re going to see in the episodes to come how things end in Paradise, and then get a follow-up courtesy of a reunion snow.

Now, we come bearing the bad news: You won’t see anything more tonight. Due to the midterm elections, the reality show is off the air. It will return on Monday, November 14, and the plan is for there to also be an episode on November 15. The two-night finale event will air on November 21 and November 22 — that means there will be at least a small break between the end of this season and the start of Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor, we expect to see back in January. There is SO much good stuff to prepare for (at least if you love Bachelor Nation), so we hope you are excited for that.

Get set for some happy moments, but also heartbreak. We’ve learned at this point to not get too attached to any of these couples; there’s always that chance of being let down.

