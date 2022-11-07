9-1-1: Lone Star season 4, Fantasy Island season 2 premiere dates

Want to learn the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 premiere date? What about the long-delayed season 2 of Fantasy Island? Let’s just say that we’ve got a lot to dive into here as we look more and more towards the future.

Today, Fox announced the bulk of their midseason premiere dates and to the surprise of no one, there is a lot of info in here when it comes to both some new and returning shows. The biggest surprise to us is the Rob Lowe drama moving to Tuesdays, and not airing on Monday nights as we have seen in the past. As you would expect, all times listed are Eastern; adjust accordingly for your time zone.

Monday, January 2

8:00 – Fantasy Island

Wednesday, January 4

8:00 – Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

For those unaware, this is a reality series in which celebrities learn what real members of Special Forces go through to be the best in the field. It’s going to challenge them and then some.

Sunday, January 8

8:00 – Alert (new drama)

This series is a rare exception to the rule; it is actually going to air live in ALL time zones, mostly to capitalize on an NFL lead-in. It will air Mondays at 9:00 p.m. Eastern starting on January 9.

Wednesday, January 11

8:00 – Celebrity Name That Tune

Tuesday, January 17

8:00 – 9-1-1: Lone Star

Sunday, January 22

9:00 – Accused (new series)

This series will be moving to Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. starting on January 24.

Sunday, February 12

10:30 – Next Level Chef

The season 2 premiere is airing following the Super Bowl, so you may need to adjust depending on when the big game ends. It will move to Thursday nights starting on February 16.

Thursday, February 16

9:00 – Animal Control (new comedy)

The big takeaway here

More so than anything else, Fox is desperate to take advantage of NFL lead-ins on Sundays whenever they can to boost their premieres — honestly, can you blame them? They want these shows to be successful.

