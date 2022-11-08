The Resident season 6 episode 8 spoilers: Who gets served?

The Resident season 6 episode 8 is going to be coming to Fox in one week’s time — who wants more news all about it?

The first thing to note here is that this is going to be an episode that takes on a number of different storylines all at once. So where do we begin? Well, let’s just say that “The Better Part of Valor” will tell an important story about strange pills and the dangers of them when it comes to young people. Also, this is going to be a tough episode for Dr. Bell, as a certain part of his past catches up to him. This is a guy who has gone through quite a journey in his medical and personal career, and we have seen a ton of it play out here over time. Suffice it to say, we are pretty darn curious to learn where this goes and what the long-term ramifications are going to be.

Below, you can check out the full The Resident season 6 episode 8 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

After a teenage boy is taken into Chastain for falling unconscious from a suspicious pill, Conrad takes action to find the boy’s brother before he meets the same fate. Meanwhile, Dr. Bell deals with being served court papers from a former patient in the all-new “The Better Part of Valor” episode of The Resident airing Tuesday, Nov. 15 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-605) (TV-14 D,L,V)

We know that there are probably only going to be so many more episodes this fall before we’re on hiatus for the holidays; because of that, we’re going to cherish all of them! We’re also prepared for at least a few more surprises here and there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Resident right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Resident season 6 episode 8 over on Fox?

Be sure to sound off right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to also come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







