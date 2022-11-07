Is Shantel VanSanten leaving FBI, role of Nina Chase for good?

Following tonight’s new episode of FBI, it is fair to say that Shantel VanSanten will be leaving the show for the time being. However, is that goodbye going to be a forever? That’s something we’ll have to wait and see on for a little while longer.

Here’s what we can say for now: After learning that she is pregnant with Scola’s baby, Nina Chase decided to transfer to the white collar crimes division … which also will open the door for Missy Peregrym’s return as Maggie on the next new episode a week from Tuesday.

If you like Nina as a character, here is the good news we can hand down for now. According to TVLine, VanSanten will continue to be recurring throughout the rest of this season. While it does not appear as though we’re going to see her in every episode, it does feel like we will see her again. That’s important since we have to figure out what Nina wants to do after the pregnancy reveal, in addition to what is next for her career. Clearly, there are a lot of different things for her to think about!

In general, Shantel was never brought in to be a series regular, but we do think that a lot of viewers out there grew to like Nina during her time on the show. What she does at this point is give the writers another option, and someone that they can use here and there, or even full-time down the road if FBI does decide to promote her. At the moment, that seems more like a question for after this season as opposed to where things are right now.

