The White Lotus season 2 episode 2: What is Greg doing?

Before we even got into The White Lotus season 2 episode 2, we knew there was a big mystery: Who dies at the end of the season?

Well, at this point, we have another mystery to add to the list, as well: What’s going on with Greg? Tanya’s husband has been acting strange ever since the start of the season, and tonight, he proclaimed that he had to leave their vacation, one that was supposed to be a chance for the two of them to connect on a deeper level. That’s without mentioning the quiet phone calls that he is taking at the moment. Who is he talking to? Is he having an affair? Something is going on, and we’ll have to see if there’s some sort of explanation before the end of the season.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is what Jennifer Coolidge had to say about where things stand with this story at the moment:

“Yeah, Greg is being really weird … I didn’t do anything but he seems very irritated with me and he can barely look at me when I’m in the room with him. He’s always off doing something, all of his phone calls are very muffled, he does them in the bathroom — that’s weird.”

Of course, we wonder if it is possible for Tanya to enjoy the rest of her vacation, but we also wondered that throughout the first season, as well. The reality here is that this may be someone who can never be happy no matter the cards she’s been dealt … but it’s also fair to say that Greg hasn’t exactly been nice to her for most of the season. It’s not like she has been in a place where she could be happy.

