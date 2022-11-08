Is The Rookie: Feds new tonight on ABC? Season 1 scoop

Is The Rookie: Feds new tonight on ABC? Are we about to dive head-first into even more great stuff when it comes to the show?

There are a number of things worth being excited about when it comes to the future but, for now, we should start off here with the bad news: There is no episode tonight. Why is that? Well, it is fairly similar to what we are seeing across the board tonight. Because of the midterm elections, a lot of programming is off the air. It happens just about every time we end up getting to election night.

Luckily, we can at least go ahead and say that this is a pretty short hiatus, and you are going to getting Niecy Nash-Betts and the rest of the cast back on Tuesday, November 15. Want to know more about the story? Below, you can check out the full The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 7 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

“Countdown” – While searching for a missing scientist in the Angeles National Forest, Simone and Carter uncover an eco-terrorist’s plans to detonate dirty bombs across the city. Meanwhile, Brendon taps into his own profiling tactics to find the perfect birthday gift for Laura on an all-new episode of “The Rookie: Feds,” TUESDAY, NOV. 15 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Rest assured that beyond this episode, there is plenty of other content coming up, as well! We’ve got a full-season order at ABC, and with that in mind, there are going to be opportunities to see all sorts of big cases down the road … with some opportunities to learn more about the supporting cast, as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Rookie: Feds right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 7 next week?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







