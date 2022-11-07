The White Lotus season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Time to party?

As we prepare ourselves of The White Lotus season 2 episode 3 on HBO next week, there is so much to be excited about in Sicily. While the stories of certain deaths remain to be seen, we are going to see quite a few exploits take place.

Take, for example, Harper and Daphne spending some time away from Ethan and Cameron and in the process, Aubrey Plaza’s character is going to learn a few different things about Daphne and her marriage. There are some particularly wild and unpredictable romps ahead, and we mostly hope that you are prepared for them.

The purest of all the potential romantic arcs right now seems to be the one involving Portia and Albie. They feel like the two most normal people this season, and that has a lot to do with them each being in Sicily by circumstance. They aren’t the ones responsible for their wealth, and they are trying to adjust to the situation around them. There will be some problems ahead, especially since Albie’s dad Dominic continues to find some ways to get himself in trouble. (The less that we say about Bert here, the better.)

To date, we are 100% into this season and everything it is throwing at us.

