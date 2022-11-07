Magnum PI season 5: How will the premiere kick off?

There’s no denying that over the past few weeks, we’ve spent a good bit of time discussing the Magnum PI season 5 premiere in a number of different forms. Take, for example, when it could premiere or what could be in the first trailer.

For the sake of this piece, however, we want to get a little more specific. Why not dive further into what could be coming in terms of the opening minutes? We are immensely curious as to how season 5 will start, given that it is not only airing at a new network home in NBC, but also after an extensive period of time off the air. It’s going to be fun seeing what the writers go with here!

If we were to make a prediction here, it would be that the show will try to give us a dose of everything we love all at once: We wouldn’t be shocked if there is some sort of action sequence within the first five minutes, just to set the tone. We also tend to think that we’ll be introduced to a new case.

Along the way with that, though, we do anticipate a couple of character updates. Of course, we’d love it if the premiere addressed early on the status of Magnum and Higgins’ relationship, though we could honestly see them toying with us for a little while on that. Meanwhile, it’d be great to see how Rick is doing as a father, or how things are going with TC and Cade. Of course, we should also mention Katsumoto’s job status following the events of the season 4 finale!

It probably goes without saying at this point, but it’s clear that the producers of this show have a ton to address and honestly, they won’t get to all of it right away. We’re going to have to be patient for some reveals, and that’s where the following advice comes it: Sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride. It’s going to be a fun season and before you know it, these ten episodes will be over.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI right now

How do you want to see the Magnum PI season 5 premiere kick off?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are so many other big updates on the way. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







