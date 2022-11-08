Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? We’ve been lucky to have a ton of installments all season long — is that now continuing?

We don’t want to draw this out, so let’s just go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: This is the first hiatus of the season. Because of the midterm elections, you are going to be waiting until Tuesday, November 15 to see an installment titled “All the World’s a Stage,” and we are very much curious as to why we’re getting that as a title now.

To get a few more details all about what you’re going to see here, go ahead and check out the New Amsterdam season 5 episode 8 synopsis below:

11/15/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max discovers a revenue-generating department at the hospital that has serious legal implications. Iggy discovers a janitor with otherworldly talents. Reynolds treats a truly inspirational patient and makes plans for his father. Wilder’s young patient teaches her not to jump to conclusions in diagnosing. TV-14

We’re past the halfway point in the season now, and we do think that every single episode has that much more weight because of it. We do think there are some larger arcs coming that could take people by surprise but in general, the focus is going to remain on these characters better understanding who they are. We don’t think the writers are feeling pressure to give everyone a happy ending so much as they are ensuring that people are set up for whatever their future holds.

Just in case this synopsis is not enough for you, you can also check out the promo below. Hopefully, this one proves to be worth the wait, and it also sets the stage for the home stretch of this 13-episode final run.

