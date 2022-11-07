Loki season 2 premiere date: Will we learn more this year?

Is there a chance we could learn a Loki season 2 premiere date at some point this year? No doubt, this is a fun thing to think about! It has to be one of the most-anticipated shows of Disney+ for 2023 and for good reason, given the massive popularity of season 1. It’s also one of the few Marvel Cinematic Universe shows to actually get a second season. Many others (like Ms. Marvel) are continuing in movie form, and some others are returning as spin-offs or in some other medium.

Production on season 2 started earlier this year, and we tend to think that Disney is doing everything that they can to plan for a premiere date next year. So does this mean that we’re actually going to get an announcement in the near future? Well … probably not.

We do think that somewhere, executives at the streaming service probably have an approximate time in their mind for when they would like to see this show back. Yet, we don’t think that they are going to announce it in the near future! They recognize that they have a long ways to go until the show is coming back, and they won’t reveal much until they 100% know they can meet that date. Sure, that’s frustrating from the outside looking it, but it also makes sense.

From where we sit right now, we tend to think we’ll get a chance to hear more news on season 2 at some point in the spring. At that point, they can release a lot of other coverage as well, including a teaser and a few little tidbits on what’s coming next. It’s going to be a struggle waiting for that long but, as long as the show can mirror the quality of what we had the first go-around, we think everyone will be happy to do so.

